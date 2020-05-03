Mattel releases new toys to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle

Kids are used to playing with superhero and G.I. Joe action figures – but these days, there are new heroes in town. On Wednesday, Mattel released new dolls to honor the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. The toy company has created nurse, doctor, EMT and delivery driver figurines.

According to CBS News, from April 29 through May 31, customers can purchase #ThankYouHeroes dolls online, Mattel said. Net proceeds will be donated to #FirstRespondersFirst. Each doll will cost $20, and $15 will go to the campaign.

#ThankYouHeroes is part of Mattel’s Fisher-Price brand and will be the first of several efforts from the company’s “Play it Forward” platform, the company said in a press release.



The 16-doll collection is “designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool Chuck Scothon said in the press release.

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

The brand has also created a special “Little People” set for younger children, comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, one of the organizations behind the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative, said it was launched to support health care workers and their families during this pandemic.

“Mattel’s iconic brands and products speak to something deep within us,” Huffington said in the release. “So it will be wonderful to see this new Fisher-Price collection not only bring joy to children, but give parents and caregivers a new way to honor healthcare first responders and everyday heroes and their families.”

Mattel has also produced 500,000 face shields for health care workers, surpassing its original goal of 100,000, the company said. In addition to these efforts, Mattel has donated money to to non-profit partners and donated toys to various Bright Horizons Child Care Centers that have been opened for the children of front-line health care workers, through the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative.