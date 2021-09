Art Fleming, the original “Jeopardy!” host, once said he could not “fathom” by producers made three specific changes to the show. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Ken Jennings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 38th season of ‘JEOPARDY!’ will be having two hosts until the end of the calendar year.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Mayim Bialik will be hosting episodes through Nov. 5.

Mayim Bialik

After that, Bialik and former ‘JEOPARDY!’ contestant Ken Jennings will be splitting hosting duties based upon their schedules.

There’s no word as to who will be taking over in 2022.