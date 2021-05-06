Mayor Andy Schor reminds Lansing residents to file their taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Mayor Andy Schor is reminding Lansing residents to file their federal taxes and set-up a bank account by May 17, 2021. Schor says this can help residents qualify for certain tax credits under the American Rescue Plan.

“It’s critical that all Lansing residents have access to the federal dollars available to them through the American Rescue Plan,” said Mayor Schor. “I urge everyone who hasn’t already, to file their federal taxes and set up a bank account by May 17, 2021, to ensure that they are eligible to receive money that can help support them and their families as we face economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lansing’s Office of Financial Empowerment and the Capital Area United Way have resources available to assist getting taxes done properly and to meet this fast-approaching deadline.”

Schor states the Capital Area United Way and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has different options for free income tax prep. Plus, the City of Lansing’s Office of Financial Empowerment will help set-up affordable bank accounts.

To schedule an appointment with the Office of Financial Empowerment visit: https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/LFECLP