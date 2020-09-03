McLaren Greater Lansing announces $150 Million Investment in new hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— Today McLaren Greater Lansing announced a $150 million investment in its new health care campus. Those funds increase the project’s total budget to $600 million dollars.



“This project is so much more than just brick and mortar buildings. The talented people who will call these spaces home will not only save lives but help advance health as a whole”‘ says Kirk Ray, President, and CEO of McLaren Greater Lansing. “The opportunities for advancements in research and clinical trials, and integrated oncology care with Karmanos cancer institute and MSU mark and an exciting new chapter in the future of health care in our region.”

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state.

The Karmanos Center at Mclaren Greater Lansing will be home to a breast care center offering services such as screenings, biopsies, and surgical and reconstructive services; and a dedicated urgent care facility for cancer patients to allow them to receive care by oncology -trained nurses and physicians in a setting specially created to help those with compromised immune systems.