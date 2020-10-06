MDHHS Issues Emergency Order Requiring Schools to Issue Public Notification of Probable and Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said Gordon. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours. Schools are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

This order goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 12