MDHHS reccomends COVID-19 booster for those at high risk

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michiganders that qualify to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Those that qualify include people over 65, people with underlying health conditions and those at increased risk of COVID-19 due to their occupation.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is already protecting millions of Michiganders from this deadly virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “With the Delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing, CDC and the FDA have determined that a booster dose is needed for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose six months after their second dose to help protect against COVID-19.”

The CDC recommends residents receive a booster of the Pfizer shot if they are over 65 or 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC says citizens may choose to receive a booster of the Pfizer shot if they are 18-49 with underlying conditions, 18-64 and working in a field with high exposure risk, and frontline workers such as first responders, education staff, food/agriculture workers, manufacturers, corrections workers, postal employees, public transit employees and grocery store employees.

The CDC previously recommended that those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive a booster shot at least 28 days after their second dose.

Around 67.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From January to July 2021, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations and 96% of deaths.