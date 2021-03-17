Watch: MDHHS providing update on COVID-19 trends

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting soon to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS, will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, Michigan has now seen a total of 15,810 deaths related to COVID-19 and 612,628 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here a little more than a year ago. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.