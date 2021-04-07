MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 trends today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHSS, will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Michigan is in its third virus surge, with the average case rate now higher than it has been since early December, as the state was seeing declines from the fall surge.

The test positivity rate is soaring, with a seven-day average now 16.5%, more than five times the 3% threshold that indicates community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations have about doubled in the last two weeks alone, and emergency rooms are growing increasingly stressed.

The daily death rate, though it has seen a slight increase recently, has remained low.

Michigan has so far received nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 doses and more than 4.7 million of those have been administered. More than 36% of the population over 16 has gotten at least one. The goal is to reach 70% of that population.