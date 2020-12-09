Watch: MDHHS breaks down recent COVID-19 trends

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

The meeting, held via Zoom, starts at 11:15 a.m. and will stream live on woodtv.com. MDHHS epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo will share an update about data trends including testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

Statewide, more than 4,000 hospitalized adults are suspected or confirmed to have the virus. For many hospitals in West Michigan, bed capacity is higher than 75%.

In Kent County, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital has 82% of its beds full and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital is at 78%. Metro Health has 68% of beds full and Mercy Health St Mary’s is the highest at 92%.

In Kalamazoo County, Ascension Borgess is at 83% capacity and Bronson Methodist Hospital is at 87%. Bronson Battle Creek is at 94% capacity.

Near the lakeshore, Mercy Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon is at 95% of beds full and Holland Hospital is at 63%.

The statewide capacity average is 74%.

In all, the virus has infected more than 410,000 people in Michigan since the start of the outbreak in March and COVID-19 had been linked to more than 10,000 deaths. On Tuesday, MDHHS reported nearly 6,000 new cases and 191 deaths. Today’s data will be released around 3 p.m.