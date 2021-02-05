Watch: MDHHS gives update on COVID-19 vaccination strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

The briefing with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive is streaming live here on woodtv.com.

The state said Hertel and Khaldun will explain the state’s vaccination strategy which is designed to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Hertel delivered a presentation in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee Thursday on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, laying out the state’s goals and methods.