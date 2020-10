MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Columbia Road Bridge over US-127 near Mason will be closed until Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing a portion of the bridge after it was damaged in a traffic crash.

An emergency replacement will be installed with single-lane access over US-127 until a new bridge can be built.

The northbound lanes of US-127 in that area will be detoured until 6:00 Saturday morning.