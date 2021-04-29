MDOT to lift remaining spring weight restrictions on state highways Monday

FILE – In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and make sure drivers are paying attention while using them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says its members support the voluntary principles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—-The Michigan Department of Transportation are set to lift remaining spring weight restrictions on each state trunk line highway.

The county road commissions and city public works departments placed their own seasonal weight restrictions, and they placed signs to indicate specific routes that currently have weight restrictions in effect.

The weight restrictions on state highways usually are in place during the spring frost thaw period which lasts from February until May amid weather and road conditions. They will be posted again once 2022 begins.

For more information regarding weight restrictions and other updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.”