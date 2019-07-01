Medical hypnosis being studied to treat certain health conditions

An FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office just got named as the new Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office.

Timothy Slater started his FBI career as a Special Agent in 1999 and was assigned to the Violent Crimes Task Force in Detroit.

In addition to his work in Michigan, over the past 12 years Slater's FBI career includes Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Colorado.

His positions in the FBI include Supervisory Special Agent, Unit Chief in the Critical Incident Response Group, Deputy Assistant Director and Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal/Cyber Division.

In a press release today, Director Christopher Wray named Slater as the new Assistant Director in Charge of the Washington Field Office.

The Washington Field Office is one of three FBI field offices led by an Assistant Director in Charge.