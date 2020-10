The USOPC alleges that if it had to pay claims associated with Nassar's abuse, it would deprive thousands of other athletes of funding. It claims that is why it took out insurance policies – policies the carriers are now refusing to honor.

"Defendants have refused to pay significant amounts of legal and other costs that the USOPC has incurred in responding to and trying to resolve these claims, notwithstanding the USOPC’s efforts to secure such payments in a cooperative manner. Defendants have not settled the underlying lawsuits, and have not made a good faith effort to determine whether a reasonable opportunity to settle them exists," the USOPC alleges in its lawsuit.