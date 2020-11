Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is half-way to its goal for the number of people who have gotten the flu vaccine this year. So to help with the other half.

Meijer is teaming up with the state of Michigan. The Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts to host free flu shot clinics.

Starting tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can get a flu shot at Comerica park in Detroit, the Jackson field in Lansing, and the Lansing Center. On Tuesday people can get a flu shot from noon to 6 p.m.