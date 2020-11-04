Members of Omega Psi Phi fraternity hand out PPE at polls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Long lines might prevent some people from casting their vote, but members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at Michigan State University were at the polls trying to help.

Fraternity member, Ryan Thomas, says the priority is to makesure people have their voice heard.

“We’re really trying to make sure that everyone exercises their right to vote. We had the ideaa because voting in person is not the normal because of COVID… we just wanted to make sure people were safe,” Thomas said.

Today the group handed-out water, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. They say they wanted to eliminate any reason for someone not to vote.

Fraternity member, Anthony Hines Jr, says this election is like no other.

“This is a time for change and we need everyone to be apart of that,” Hines Jr. said.