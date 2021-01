MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) The Meridian Township farmers market is opening back up this morning for the winter season.

Every year the outdoor market opens on the third Saturday of January and runs through the end of April.



Organizers say, there will be various foods available along with arts and crafts that will keep shoppers busy and moving during the winter months.



Tents open at 11 a.m. at the green venue which is located at 1995 Central Park Drive in Okemos.