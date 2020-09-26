Meridian Township offering a friendly way to dispose of e-waste

Meridian Township (WLNS): Do you have old computers, cell phones, or printers taking up space?

Well today, you can get rid of them for free!

Meridian townships annual regional electronics recycling day is taking place today at Chippewa middle school on 4000 Okemos Road. It’s running from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.



In a Facebook post the township is asking for everyone to follow social distancing rules-

and to wear a face mask.



Organizers are asking for a $20 donation for each television or monitor.