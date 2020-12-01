Meridian Township partially reopens its offices during cold weather

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – After closing its offices to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meridian Township is partially reopening its buildings as the temperature falls.

“The last thing we want is for our residents to stand outside in the Michigan winter waiting for public service,” says Township Manager Frank Walsh.

The township announced today that the Town Hall Room at the Municipal Building on Marsh Road will be available for residents who need to make payments for taxes, utilities, and permit processing. However, visitors will have to stop at the security desk so staff can manage how many people are inside and maintain social distancing.

The township’s police department, fire stations, Meridian Service Center and Harris Nature Center will also offer limited access to the public.

Township residents are still strongly encouraged to access services online, over the phone, or using the 24-hour drop box outside of the building.

Click here for more information about Meridian Township’s efforts to fight COVID-19, including a full staff directory.