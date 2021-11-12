Meridian Township Police believe 4 recent armed robberies are connected

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple armed robberies that have taken place at various Meridian Township businesses have local police believing all of the robberies are connected to the same man.

The Meridian Township Police Department says that they have seen four armed robberies in the past three weeks.

The man is described as light-skinned, approximately six feet tall, with an average build, being seen with either a backpack or cross-body bag in all dark clothing.

Police say the suspect wears a hooded sweatshirt covering his head and a mask covering his face.

A handgun has been shown during these robberies, with both money and merchandise having been stolen from the businesses.

Police say they are working on getting the best pictures of the subject and hope to release those soon.

The robberies have all occurred either after or close to closing time for the businesses involved.

While investigations for these crimes are ongoing, anyone who has any information in relation to the thefts can call Investigator Dan King at (517) 853-4800, or send him an email at dking@mereidian.mi.us.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Meridian Township Police Department’s social media.