‘Metro Melik’ shares his holiday shopping ideas

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- With Christmas less than a week away, ‘Metro Melik’ shares some of his holiday shopping ideas, that could help you out while shopping for your loved ones.

‘Metro Melik’ says ‘Old Town’ is a place you can find great boutiques, art galleries, and small local shops. He says that this is a place where you kind find nearly anything on your Christmas list from fresh popcorn, Mexican food, gift shops, stuff for your baby, and more.

He says this holiday season he wants to encourage people to shop locally to help some of the small local businesses survive through this pandemic.