Mexico legislature passes a bill that would affect U.S. drug-fighting efforts

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (WLNS) – Mexico’s legislature has approved a proposal to restrict U.S. agents operating in Mexico, and to remove their diplomatic immunity.

That sends the bill to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is likely to sign it into law since he’s the one who proposed it.

The bill could impact relations with the United States, which supplies most of Mexico’s intelligence on drug gangs. Normally, the top agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in a foreign country has full diplomatic immunity, and other agents have limited or technical immunity. This bill would eliminate all immunity in Mexico.

The legislation would also require foreign agents to share all the information they gather with Mexican authorities. Any Mexican official at any level who communicates with U.S. agents, even if it’s just a text message, would have to share that communication with the Foreign Relations Department and the Public Safety Department within three days. The bill includes language promising to keep that information confidential.

However, U.S. officials say they are worried that corrupt officials could leak the information to criminals. Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, predicts that the information will be leaked, posing a threat to informants and U.S. agents. Just days ago, outgoing U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said the law would hurt cooperation between the two countries and benefit the drug cartels.