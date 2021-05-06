MHSAA adds girls division for wrestling individual state tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the addition of a girls division in the high school wrestling state tournament that will start with the 2021-22 school year.

There will be 14 champions awarded based on weight classes established by the National Federation of State High School Associations. According to the MHSAA press release, a total of 401 girls competed in wrestling for MHSAA member schools during the 2019-20 school year, up from 250 in 2017-18 and then 327 in 2018-19. The girls division proposal had been put forth by the MHSAA Wrestling Committee.

The addition is a highlight of the actions taken as a result of the MHSAA Representative Council spring meeting. The council also approved a common start date for the fall season, which will be Aug. 9.

The council also approved an Athletic Equity Committee recommendation to publish the following statement in regards to mascots or nicknames that schools may have that are offensive to groups of people.