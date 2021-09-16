MI House Speaker removes Rep. Jewell Jones from committees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following three bond violations, Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth requested via letter that Jewell Jones be removed from committee activities.

Rep. Jewell Jones’s increasingly disruptive and distracting behavior in the months following his April arrest has eroded my confidence in his ability to conduct the people’s work. That behavior hit a new low yesterday when he appears to have made a bizarre attempt to escape from jail, potentially resulting in two new charges. Action must be taken to protect the public’s interest. I am now removing Rep. Jones from all House committees and encouraging him to use that time to make changes and take control of his actions. The Michigan House of Representatives will continue to make sure he has access to every service and every bit of support we have to help him on his journey. I sincerely hope he finally takes advantage of those opportunities and gets the help he needs. The people he serves are counting on him to do so.” Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth

Wentworth has requested that Jones be removed from the following committee activities:

Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security

Regulatory Reform

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinki responded to the removal of Jones as well as holding him accountable.

“Rep. Jones is facing an increasing number of serious charges. Our priority is providing him with the support he needs to meet these challenges and stay healthy. We are focused on ensuring Rep. Jones has a fair pathway to accountability so we can move forward together.”

Jones was first arrested on April 6, 2021, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing and carrying a concealed weapon. Despite being released the next day on bond, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says he has since violated his bond three times.

Yesterday, his bond was revoked and he was taken into the Livingston County Jail.

When he arrived at the jail, a handcuff key was found on him.

Since then, two additional charges have been authorized, one four-year felony, and one five-year felony.

Michael J. Murphy, the Livingston County Sheriff, said he is extremely frustrated with Jones.

“This guy is a real piece of work, and an embarrassment to all elected officials, and I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him,” Murphy said. “More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff or another inmate I am not sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safety and security of my staff and inmates.”