LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear oral arguments in Detroit Caucus v Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on March 16, 2022 instead of the original time of 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The hearing was been postponed so that the Court can focus on the immediate issues raised in the redistricting case.

Oral argument in the redistricting case will be heard remotely via Zoom and livestreamed on the Court’s YouTube page.

