Michigan activates emergency center because of Coronavirus

The state of Michigan has activated a Community Health Emergency Coordination Center because of concerns about the Coronavirus, a disease that is spreading around the world.

The virus, which started appearing in China, has killed more than 300 people and sickened thousands more.

Only one person has died in any other country – a case in the Philippines.

A few suspected cases of the disease in Michigan were found not to have the disease.

But the state is still putting the coordination center together to help make sure doctors and public health agencies know what they’re dealing with and what to do.

“We at MDHHS (the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify any suspect cases in Michigan along with our local health partners,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in a press release. Khaldun is the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Officials say the move is particularly important in the Detroit area, because it’s home to an international airport – which is also a designated Coronavirus screening site.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we continue to cover more on the activation of the coordination center tonight at 6 and the spread of the virus itself.