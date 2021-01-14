Michigan AG to announce findings in Flint Water Crisis Investigation

****This news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 A.M. you can watch it here live.*****

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS)— Happening this morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold a news conference, to announce the findings of her investigation into the Flint Water Crisis.

That crisis, when in 2014 the city switched local drinking water from treated Detroit water systems to the Flint River, in an effort to save costs. This led to issues with lead pipes exposing residents to high levels of lead.

It was announced yesterday that Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will face charges of willful neglect of duty related to the crisis. He faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Nessel will be joined by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy.

At the end of December Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan Senate Bills 1251 and 1252 creating the Flint Settlement Trust Fund within the Michigan Department of Treasury, and amending the Michigan Strategic Fund Act, to address the funding of the $641.2 million settlement in the civil Flint Water cases.

“What happened in Flint should never have happened,” said Governor Whitmer. “From my first month in office, Attorney General Nessel and I made it clear to our teams that even though we inherited this situation, it was our responsibility to achieve the best possible settlement for the children and families of Flint. While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of Flint heal. I want to thank Senators Ananich and Stamas for sponsoring these bipartisan bills. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”