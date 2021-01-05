Michigan attorney general squares off with gun advocacy group on Twitter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter today, sharing her thoughts about open carry of a weapon.

In her original tweet, Nessel shared her thoughts on a tweet by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who posted a video on why she planned to carry her concealed weapon while serving in Washington D.C.

I worked in the City of Detroit every day for 25 years, never carried a gun and never had a problem. But I weigh more than 100 lbs and became a yellow belt in karate in the 4th grade, so that’s probably why. https://t.co/QRa5RzGLSU — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 5, 2021

Nessel wrote that she spent 25 years in Detroit, and never once carried a gun. Adding with flavor, that it was probably because she became a yellow belt in the fourth grade, so she was covered.

Enter “Michigan Open Carry”, who responded to the attorney general’s tweet, commenting that her remarks were hypocritical, because she has a police vehicle outside of her home in Plymouth 24/7.

Says the person who, at taxpayers expense, has a Plymouth PD vehicle sitting outside her house 24/7. #Hypocrite https://t.co/TMU84rvp0X — Michigan Open Carry (@MichOpenCarry) January 5, 2021

This is what Nessel had to say in response to those accusations:

If I do have security outside my house, it might be because “gun enthusiasts” like yourself have been stalking out my family residence, checking to see what level of protection I have.



Next time you come to my home, be sure to introduce yourself instead of hiding behind an org. https://t.co/UCSrs1O1nm — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 5, 2021

