Michigan attorney general squares off with gun advocacy group on Twitter

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter today, sharing her thoughts about open carry of a weapon.

In her original tweet, Nessel shared her thoughts on a tweet by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who posted a video on why she planned to carry her concealed weapon while serving in Washington D.C.

Nessel wrote that she spent 25 years in Detroit, and never once carried a gun. Adding with flavor, that it was probably because she became a yellow belt in the fourth grade, so she was covered.

Enter “Michigan Open Carry”, who responded to the attorney general’s tweet, commenting that her remarks were hypocritical, because she has a police vehicle outside of her home in Plymouth 24/7.

This is what Nessel had to say in response to those accusations:

“If I do have security outside my house, it might be because “gun enthusiasts” like yourself have been stalking out my family residence, checking to see what level of protection I have. Next time you come to my home, be sure to introduce yourself instead of hiding behind an org.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar