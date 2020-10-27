Michigan Center Eagles in Jackson monitoring possible Covid-19 exposure

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)- The Jackson County Health Department released a press release saying if anyone attended any events at the Michigan Center Eagles from October 14th to 26th, they need to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Rashmi Travis, health officer for the department says, they have received reports of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus who were at one or more of those events this month.

The department is in the middle of contact tracing right now.

” Once our nurses learn the names and numbers contact them give them advice on whether they should quarantine or they should test or they should self monitor so there’s different levels of risk exposure there and that’s what we would advise them to do with taking the next steps,” says Travis.

Health officials says, The Michigan Center Eagles are also reaching out to people and is deep cleaning its facility, but so far hasn’t cancelled any upcoming events