Michigan Conservative Union raising money to help restaurants pay fines

Mich. (WLNS) Linda Wildern is the chairwoman of The Michigan Conservative Union. She says at a time like this the restaurant industry needs all the help it can get.

“People are just drowning in debt because they can open up their businesses and there no reason for it as a comparison if you go to Meijer or Walmart they are packed you can not go down an aisle and be a shoulder to shoulder with people.”

The Michigan Conservative Union started asking people for donations this week, that money will be given to restaurants who get fines for allowing indoor dining, against the current state of emergency orders.

“We are not promoting any kind of disrespect or any breaking of laws if someone is not wanting to follow this suggestion it’s totally up to the owners, it is a chance for people to start making money again,” says Wildern.