Michigan county clerks to testify at state election oversight hearing today

***The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1PM, you can watch it here live on wlns.com***
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today, several County Clerks will testify before members of the Michigan Senate, and House of Representatives, as part of a joint Oversight Committee’s investigation into the presidential election.
According to lawmakers, the hearing comes follow numerous reports of election irregularities across Michigan, that have raised questions about the functionality and transparency of our state election process. The House and Senate panels will hear presentations from county clerk officials to evaluate the state`s election process, deliver answers to concerned residents and learn best practices for the future.
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum who is one of the clerks attending the hearing issued the following statement to our sister station WOOD-TV 8.
The November Presidential Election required the hard work of 83 County Clerks, over 1,500 municipal clerks and thousands of others. We were forced to carry out the election under difficult circumstances; we were forced to rethink how an election can be conducted while limiting exposure to a deadly disease. I am speaking before the Committee today to testify that despite the seeds of doubt that have been sown by the President and his supporters in dark corners of the internet, this election ran smoothly and was both safe and secure. I am testifying to inform the legislators of the checks and balances that already exist in our Election law to protect us from the kind of malfeasance that the President is alleging and to offer some actual solutions that would satisfy actual concerns that professional elections administrators, like myself, have about conducting our elections.”Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk