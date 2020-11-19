Michigan county clerks to testify at state election oversight hearing today

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

***The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1PM, you can watch it here live on wlns.com***

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today, several County Clerks will testify before members of the Michigan Senate, and House of Representatives, as part of a joint Oversight Committee’s investigation into the presidential election.

According to lawmakers, the hearing comes follow numerous reports of election irregularities across Michigan, that have raised questions about the functionality and transparency of our state election process. The House and Senate panels will hear presentations from county clerk officials to evaluate the state`s election process, deliver answers to concerned residents and learn best practices for the future.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum who is one of the clerks attending the hearing issued the following statement to our sister station WOOD-TV 8.