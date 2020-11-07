Michigan Covid-19: concerns for a second wave arise as cases uptick throughout the state

Mich. (WLNS)- Health officials are expressing concern that Michigan is approaching a second wave of the coronavirus, as new cases this week reach record highs. More than 5-thousand people tested positive for Covid-19 in just one day this week.

However, not only are cases on the rise in our state, state officials report that for the past four week hospitalizations are up, as well as people needing ventilators to help breathe.



Michigan currently stands at over 201,000 and 7,513 deaths.

6 news spoke to Ingham county health officer Linda Vail who says, things right now in hospitals are not like how they were in the beginning of the pandemic.

“The environment has changed a lot since April when we look at the number of cases now and just the number of cases in April we get concerned the way that our hospital systems are impacted now. they are way different because they’re not struggling with the ppe needs things like that it really does more than anything else become a resource and staffing issue.”