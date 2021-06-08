Michigan Democrats to announce police reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrats in the Michigan House of Representative will announce a series of bills this morning aimed at reforming policing.

The content of the bills will be laid out during an 11:30 a.m. virtual press conference. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

On hand will be several state lawmakers, a southeastern Michigan NAACP chapter president and Tawanna Gordon and Tamika Palmer, who are family members of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who still has family living in the area, was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police in March 2020 when they raided the apartment she shared with her boyfriend. Along with the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Taylor’s death galvanized a nationwide push to reform policing and reckon with the history of racism in the United States.

Taylor’s cousin Tawanna Gordon and Tamika Palmer will stand with the

House Democrats’ package includes 16 bills, a release announcing the press conference said, and aims to “bring transformational change to policing in Michigan” and “increase safety for the public and accountability for law enforcement.”