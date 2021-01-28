Michigan DNR wants input on how to manage the gray wolf population

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that gray wolves in the Lower 48 states are off the Endangered Species List, Michigan is putting together a plan for how to manage them.

Long ago, gray wolves ranged from Alaska to Mexico. They were eventually wiped out in the Contiguous United States by factors like European settlement, hunting, trapping, and habitat loss. The wolf was placed on the Endangered Species List, and with the federal protections that provides new populations emerged in the northern Great Lakes and Rocky Mountains.

The gray wolf was delisted on January 4th, which lifted federal protections and gave individual states control over how to manage the predator. That’s why the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced today that it is re-establishing the Wolf Management Advisory Council.

That body will be composed of people representing the interests of conservation, hunting, agriculture, animal advocacy, and tribal governments. They will create recommendations on how the state should manage the gray wolf moving forward.

Applications to join are now open, and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4th. To request an application, email DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov or call the DNR Wildlife Division at (517) 284-9453.

The general public will also get a chance to offer input as the state updates its Wolf Management Plan. Click here for more information on the Wolf Management Advisory Council and the gray wolf in our state.

With federal protections lifted, two state laws from 2008 are now in effect. Lethal force is allowed against a wolf that is attacking a human, dog, or livestock animal. Otherwise, wolves are a protected game animal in Michigan, and killing them is illegal. The mere presence of a wolf near livestock or a dog does not authorize the use of lethal force.