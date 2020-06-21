Michigan family starts business crafting tiny picnic tables for squirrels

It started off as a joke and now they can barely make them fast enough to keep up with the demand. This Michigan family, who had to put their catering business on hold because of COVID-19, are now making these little squirrel picnic tables in their driveway and selling them all over the world.

Danny and Laurie Kort started making these tiny tables at their home in New Hudson in Oakland County in early April. Laurie says the business evolved quickly out of nowhere.

“My husband made one for me because I like to feed the squirrels,” Laurie Kort told MLive. “My daughter then made fun of her dad and the table on Facebook and the next thing you know we had orders and orders and orders and The Squirrel Projects was born.”

The Korts say the demand remains higher than ever a few months after making their first table. The family says they are able to make up to 150 tables per day. Right now they are selling an average of about 50 to 75 each day and have had as many as 200 go out in a single day.

“So many people working from home I think are realizing there’s an entire ecosystem in their backyard,” said Laurie. “They’re not used to seeing it. So I think people really fell in love with the idea that there are birds and critters in their yards.”

The tables are made of cedar with a little bit of pine for the mounting plate and the base. They’re about seven inches long, one foot wide and six inches tall. The tables come in two different finishes, natural or burnt. Then, the buyer can choose what color bowl they want with it.

“We attach the bowl to the table. The installation screws have already been drilled in so they are already in place with mounting plates attached so installation is a breeze. You can put it on a tree or a deck pole.”

The Kort’s say they are finally starting to receive orders from their family catering business of 29 years, Gourmet Express Catering. Business essentially stopped once the pandemic hit.

“It was a pretty successful business. We are pretty well known in the wedding scene. Most of what we do is contractual work with the city of Farmington Hills. Once the city shut down, we had to shut down all of that business. We don’t really do take out so there wasn’t a market anymore. Most of our clients canceled or postponed, so it was pretty much a full shutdown for us.”

The tables range from around $32 – $37. They come with the bowl of your choice, a squirrel feed starter pack, a healthy squirrel feeding guide and a handwritten or blank greeting card. You can purchase them online here.

The Kort’s use a portion of the proceeds to make food and deliver healthy meals to front line and essential workers, including employees at grocery stores and pharmacies. They say they’ve delivered about 2,000 meals so far.

“That’s what really launched the whole thing is the desire to give back and to be able to also generate some income while our catering business was closed down.”

This article is adapted from MLive.