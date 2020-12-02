Michigan football game against Maryland canceled

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) gets away from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today that it will be pausing football practices and that Saturday’s game against Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

This decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals and the local health department.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Daily testing will continue and medical professionals will make a determination when to resume practice.

The earliest practice can resume will be Monday, Dec. 7.