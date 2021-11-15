Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents from last week, according to AAA

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices dropped three cents compared to last week. Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, the total domestic crude supply is down 11 percent compared to last year which places more demand on crude.

“The decrease in demand has contributed to some slight price relief at the pump for drivers,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.”

The most expensive gas price averages can be found in Lansing ($3.43), Saginaw ($3.43), and Marquette ($3.43).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Gas Prices Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.41 $3.41 $3.42 $3.30 $2.13 $1.77 (Apr. 29) $2.60 (Jan. 9) $4.11 (July 2008) Michigan $3.40 $3.40 $3.43 $3.32 $2.07 $1.41 (Apr. 28) $2.63 (Jan. 9) $4.26 (May 2011) Detroit $3.38 $3.38 $3.40 $3.30 $2.05 $1.42 (Apr. 28) $2.61 (Jan. 9) $4.24 (May 2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

