Michigan gas prices drop, according to AAA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices have dropped 2 cents compared to last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 13 cents more than it was at this time last month.

“After a wild January, Michigan drivers are seeing a little stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Rising stocks held pump prices in check last week, despite an increase in crude oil prices. If crude prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks grew by 1.3 million bbl to 247.9 million bbl. On the other hand, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.22 million b/d to 8.51 million b/d.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.28), Metro Detroit ($3.25), Bento Harbor ($3.24)

gas price averages: Marquette ($3.28), Metro Detroit ($3.25), Bento Harbor ($3.24) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.15), Saginaw ($3.20), Grand Rapids ($3.20)

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.