ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s football team is nearly two weeks into fall camp and for the first time since Big Ten Football Media Days in July, Jim Harbaugh stepped to the mic on Tuesday for an update.

Harbaugh had no comment regarding the NCAA’s investigation into him and the program. As of Aug. 15, and according to Yahoo Sports, Harbaugh won’t be suspended during the 2023 season, but could be suspended in 2024.

Despite all the outside noise surrounding the Michigan football program this offseason, Harbaugh said the players have done a great job of just staying focused on the mission at hand.

There have been general managers and scouts who have come to practice and sat in on meetings, and one word they’ve been using to describe this year’s team has stuck with Harbaugh.

“This is vibrant. So that’s my word,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t get that word outta my head. That just best describes the vibe, the mentality.”

The players and Harbaugh have been able to block out the off-field distractions, even if some have been self-inflicted, by attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

And there’s one player who’s done it the best.

“The poster person for enthusiasm unknown to mankind for the 2023 year is Chris Jenkins,” Harbaugh said. “We made a nice little sticker. E-U-T-M. It’s now on the helmet.”

Another thing Harbaugh shared is there’s “a secret plan” in place for quarterback Alex Orgi to return kicks this season. It’s still a work in progress as the Wolverines get ready for their season opener on September second against East Carolina at the Big house.