Michigan High School Athletic Association continue tournaments, but monitoring COVID-19 threats

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced today that postseason events will continue as planned for now. However the association is monitoring concerns of coronavirus in the state.
Officials say they are in conversations with health officials and medical professionals.
“We’re in contact with the state and county health people, they’re the authorities in this, they’re the ones trained to know what to do in these situations and whether it be postponements or moving things or cancellations or just waiting a while to finish our seasons we’re going to do what is recommended,” said Geoff Kimmerly, media and content coordinator for MHSAA.
Basketball regionals, boys basketball districts, and hockey finals are just some of the events taking place in the next few days that could see changes depending on how bad the outbreak gets. Moving, cancelling, or postponing games are just some of the options being considered amid coronavirus concerns.
However, the association says they are doing everything they can to make sure athletes can continue their seasons.