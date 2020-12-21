Michigan House approves COVID relief funding, Speaker calls out Governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Republican leadership in the Michigan House announced today they’ve given final approval to a supplemental budget bill to provide COVID-related relief to Michigan residents.

According to Gideon DAssandro, Press Secrarary for Speaker of the house Lee Chatfield, the bill includes $64 million in small business survival relief, $220 million to extend unemployment benefits, $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been impacted by the virus, $75 million for hospitals and healthcare workers, $22 million for increased testing, and $57 million for vaccine distribution.

“This budget bill provides critical support to the workers and small, family businesses who have been left behind by their government and extends a lifeline right when they need it the most,” said Speaker Chatfield. “People are worried about the effects of the latest shutdown and what it means for their families. We are listening and looking for ways to help. Of course, the best way to help people is to follow the science and safely and securely reopen Michigan’s schools and small businesses. Until that happens, we will continue to fight for the people we represent, support working families with our votes and ensure everyone can continue to make ends meet.”

“The coronavirus created an impossible situation, and many leaders did the best they can. But the simple truth is the state government’s uneven, inconsistent and often-politicized approach to this virus created hardship for far too many Michigan residents,” said Chatfield. “This is an important vote and an important spending plan to help families, but it is only a temporary solution. Moving forward, state government must provide better answers.

“We need a real long-term plan everyone can track, like the one House Republicans offered the governor months ago. We need real metrics that give small businesses a path to reopening if they and their communities can do it safely. We need industries without lobbyists to be treated equally with those who have a strong Lansing presence. And we need leadership at the top that understands all of these things are missing and how damaging that is to working people around the state.”