Michigan House & Senate cancel session next week over “credible threats”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Michigan state legislature leadership announced they would not hold session next week, following concern of “credible threats”. The move is said to be taken out of an abundance of caution.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth today released the following statement on the Legislature’s updated schedule for next week:

“The Michigan State Police, as well as House and Senate sergeants at arms, have expressed concern over credible threats regarding events scheduled to take place at and around the state Capitol next week. With no votes scheduled on the calendar, we have decided to act in an abundance of caution by not holding session in either the House or the Senate on January 19-21. We hope everyone stays safe and respects the peaceful transition of power, and we hope legislators and staff at the Capitol take time to thank the team of police officers and sergeants who work together to keep us all safe. “As we have said before, the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week was a terrible moment for our country. We must be better than this as a nation, and that begins this week with what will hopefully remain peaceful protests and demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Lansing, and around the country.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey & Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth

The FBI issued warnings about planned events across the country in relation to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Inauguration day is set for Wednesday, January 20th.