Michigan launches mental health crisis text line for support during coronavirus

Michigan residents can now text a hotline to receive mental health support as part of an initiative during the coronavirus pandemic, the state announced Saturday.

Texting “RESTORE” to 741741 will launch a confidential text conversation with a crisis counselor as part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ “Stay Home, Stay Well” initiative, according to a May 2 news release.

Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help residents coping with any mental health crisis, including anxiety, financial stress, suicidal thoughts and domestic violence.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial hardships, we know that, now more than ever, Michigan residents are coping with stress and anxiety that can result in a mental health crisis,” Allen Jansen, a deputy director at MDHHS, said in a statement.

The hotline is available through Crisis Text Line, an international organization established in 2013, according to the release. Hotline users will be referred to local mental health resources.

Text messages are confidential but the state will receive trend data “to understand the need for any additional services,” according to the release. The state plans to continue the partnership after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article was adapted from MLive.