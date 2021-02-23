Michigan launches new vaccine equity program

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Vaccine rollout is underway across Michigan.

But for underserved populations, there are extra hurdles when it comes to getting access to appointments.

State data shows vaccination rates remain lower among groups hardest-hit. Today the state announced it’s working to fix this through a vaccine equity program that aims to make sure no one gets left behind.

The state says there are barriers to vaccine access for underserved communities such as transportation, language, and vaccine hesitancy to name a few.

Now, health care providers that already have been approved to administer covid-19 vaccines can apply to get more doses.

To do so, they’ll have to identify the barriers in their communities and come up with solutions to them.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson, for the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services says applicants accepted into the community outreach pilot project can request up to 2,500 doses.

“We just want to make sure that they are getting the vaccine in the way that they need it,” Sutfin said. “And we are looking at these projects to kind of help address that perhaps it will be a mobile or homebound type of solution anything that could help us address those vulnerable individuals,” she said.

Applications are due on March 1st and the state will announce who was selected on March 10th.

The Mid-Michigan District health department that services Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties says it is interested in applying. The Ingham County health department says it will be looking into it.