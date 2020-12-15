Michigan lawmakers hear from voting machine company

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislators on the state oversight committees will spend some of their remaining time in the term continuing their election investigation.

The Senate Oversight Committee will hear from a Dominion representative Tuesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

The company, which makes vote tabulation equipment and software, has remained the target of fraud allegations. Monday will be the first time the committee hears from Dominion.

At 4 p.m., the Senate committee members will be joined by House oversight members for a joint hearing.

That hearing will be dedicated to votes on subpoenas for the Detroit city clerk and Livonia city clerk, according to a spokesperson for Senate Oversight Chair Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons released a statement Tuesday afternoon on a testimony from the head of Dominion:

“Today’s testimony by John Poulos, CEO and founder of Dominion Voting Systems, before the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee puts to rest the false claims of tabulator manipulation in the November Election.

“As a fierce advocate for secure, accurate, and transparent elections, I applaud Mr. Poulos for his willingness to testify and for providing the Senate and my fellow Michiganders with every bit of information they need to understand the important role our election equipment and software play in running our elections.

“Simply put: Tabulators don’t run elections. Clerks, staff, and election workers from our communities who take an Oath to uphold the Constitution run our elections, and in Michigan we run them using paper ballots that can be re-counted and audited. Speaking for Kent County, I have full faith in our clerks, our election equipment, and our results. The spread of misinformation about this election must stop now, so that we can turn our attention to the real concerns that need to be addressed to ensure integrity in our elections,” Posthumus Lyons’ statement said.

On Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, acknowledged what courts have already ruled.

“The Michigan Senate continues to closely investigate the allegations related to voting machines, but has not discovered material proof of malicious behavior thus far. If Sidney Powell or anyone else has concrete proof that voting machines were manipulated, it’s past time they share it. Otherwise, such continued allegations do nothing but further divide,” Shirkey tweeted a few hours after the state’s electors formalized Michigan’s vote for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

News 8 will monitor hearings, both of which are streaming live on the Senate’s website.