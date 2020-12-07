Michigan Licensed Beverage Association releases statement about governor extending the pause to 12 more days

Mich. (WLNS)- 6 news spoke with Harry Saites and Scott Rolen owners of Lou and Harry’s in East Lansing and they are frustrated with the governor extending the pause to 12 more days.

They were hoping the governor would announced dine in services to reopen to 50 percent capacity, similar to what it was before. The owners say they’re losing a tremendous amount of business right now especially with the holidays coming up.



Rolen says their restaurant has been receiving a lot of support from people through to go orders.



However, they would like some consistency with how they can serve their customers. “it’s been a very frustrating challenge cause like harry said —we bring staff in we train them to be a part of the family and we get them to be excited to work here and then we have to cut them loose, but we still have a small staff in the kitchen to cook the food, so we keep on as many as we can, but its definitely frustrating to keep jumping back and forth,” said Rolen.

After hearing the closure was extend, Scott Ellis the executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association released this statement saying “we are disappointed that the closure was extended, especially since before the most recent shutdown, MDHHS data indicated that bars and restaurants did not significantly contribute to the spread of covid-19 in Michigan.”