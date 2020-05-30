Michigan music teacher dominates Jeopardy Teacher’s Tournament quarterfinals

A music teacher from Michigan dominated his quarterfinals opponents in the Jeopardy Teacher’s tournament after a disastrous start. Ben Henri is now one step closer to winning the tourney.

Henri is a 7th – 12th grade vocal music teacher from St. Clair Shores in Metro Detroit. He took on Matt Joyal, a high school history teacher from New Hampshire and Mary Kate Trausch, a high school science teacher from Illinois, in the episode which aired on Thursday, May 28.

Early in the Jeopardy Round, Henri had the lead with $2,000 and stumbled upon the Daily Double. He wagered everything and got the clue wrong. He then answered a couple more clues wrong putting him into negative territory.

Thank goodness for the commercial break. Henri regrouped and ended up with the lead after the Jeopardy Round with $5,200 to Joyal’s $4,200 and Trausch’s $2,400.

Henri continued to pull away in this round and never looked back. He had an interesting moment with the second to final clue when he landed on the second Daily Double of the round. Seeing that he had more than double what second place had, he smartly wagered just $100. Headed into Final Jeopardy, Henri had a commanding lead with $24,500 over Joyal’s $10,200 and Trausch’s $1,600.

Henri advances to the Jeopardy Teacher’s Tournament semifinals sometime next week.

This article is adapted from MLive.