Michigan National Guard to assist with No-Cost Community COVID-19 testing in Hillsdale and Wayne Counties this week

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Dearborn Heights and Hillsdale.

Testing locations include:

Hillsdale: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2 – 5:30 p.m., Hillsdale County Fairgrounds, 115 Broad Street, Hillsdale

Dearborn Heights: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days), Hype Athletics, 23302 W. Warren Avenue, Dearborn Heights

The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Since March, members of the Michigan National Guard have performed more than 600 community-based missions in 81 of 83 Michigan counties as part of our state’s response to COVID-19. This includes COVID-19 testing support for more than 290 long term care facilities throughout Michigan, 7 million pounds of food distributed at local food banks, and more than 123,000 COVID-19 tests administered as part of community based testing initiatives,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities, and we are proud to serve our neighbors across the state in this way.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in more than 60 communities over the past four months.