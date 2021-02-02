Michigan officials seek disbarment for lawyers who claimed election fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s top elected officials are trying to get the attorneys who made claims of election fraud disbarred.

That’s when a lawyer is formally punished by losing their license to practice law.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who are all licensed attorneys themselves, filed formal complaints today with the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission and the State Bar of Texas. They claim the four attorneys who filed the King v. Whitmer lawsuit violated their oaths and abused the court system.

“These attorneys filed a complaint based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters and undermine the faith of the public in the legitimacy of the recent presidential election, and lent credence to untruths that led to violence and unrest,” Nessel said in a press release.

The King v. Whitmer case was denied by a U.S. District Court judge and has been appealed to the Supreme Court. Nessel called the lawsuit “frivolous,” and now says the point is moot since Joe Biden has already taken office.