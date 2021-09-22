WATCH: Whitmer discusses electric vehicle initiatives

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Electric vehicle drivers could soon charge on the go on a first in the nation charging road.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference regarding electric vehicle initiatives at 10 a.m. Wednesday. She is joined at the press conference being held on Mackinac Island by Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer, Ford Motor Co. Vice President for Government Relations Matthew Godlewski, Office of Future Mobility and Electrification Chief Mobility Officer Trevor Pawl and Business Leaders for Michigan President an CEO Jeff Donofrio.

The governor announced Tuesday that plans are underway to build a one-mile stretch of state roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties to allow public transportation and private vehicles to charge while traveling as a part of the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot.

Michigan’s Department of Transportation plans to release a request for proposal on Sept. 28 to evaluate and implement the stretch of road.

Whitmer is on Mackinac Island for the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Mackinac Policy Conference, which has drawn politicians and stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the state and its future.

Speaking with News 8 at the conference Tuesday, Consumers Energy CEO Garrick Rochow said his company is working to install more charging stations for electric vehicles.

“We play a big role. We’ve put out 1,000 charges here over the last few years,” Rochow said. “We’re in the process of installing 200 what are called DC fast chargers. They will charge a vehicle fully in one hour. In 20 minutes, you can get 80% of a charge.”

He said Michigan State University helped the company determine where those chargers should be placed.

—News 8 political reporter Rick Albin contributed to this report.